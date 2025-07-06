Special Feature Planned For ECW Icon In WWE 2K25 DLC

New Jack will be a part of WWE 2K25 as part of the Fearless Pack that’ll drop on July 23. For ECW fans, not only will New Jack’s inclusion be an epic way to celebrate the late wrestler, but will also be a true-to-life recreation of the star.

Fans who play as New Jack in No-DQ singles matches will be in store for a special treat. WWE 2K developer Bryan Williams shared on X that New Jack will have a special entrance with a trash can full of weapons. Not only that, but New Jack’s theme will play throughout the match, as it did in the original ECW.

When New Jack is released with DLC pack 3, he'll come with two entrance motions. One that he uses for normal rule 1-on-1 matches and a special entrance that he'll use for non-DQ 1-on-1 match types. Both entrances are great, but the one he uses for non-DQ match types (again,… — Bryan Williams (@TruBWill) July 6, 2025

New Jack will be just part of the Fearless Pack, the third wave of DLC for WWE 2K25. The Fearless Pack inclues:

New Jack

Jordynne Grace

Penta

Bull Nakano

Special celebrity guest to be announced

WWE 2K25 released earlier this year and already boasted the largest roster of any wrestling game in history. Now, fans will get much more in-ring action, as well as a fitting tribute to New Jack.