Special Feature Planned For ECW Icon In WWE 2K25 DLC

New Jack will be a part of WWE 2K25 as part of the Fearless Pack that’ll drop on July 23. For ECW fans, not only will New Jack’s inclusion be an epic way to celebrate the late wrestler, but will also be a true-to-life recreation of the star.
Fans who play as New Jack in No-DQ singles matches will be in store for a special treat. WWE 2K developer Bryan Williams shared on X that New Jack will have a special entrance with a trash can full of weapons. Not only that, but New Jack’s theme will play throughout the match, as it did in the original ECW.
New Jack will be just part of the Fearless Pack, the third wave of DLC for WWE 2K25. The Fearless Pack inclues:
- New Jack
- Jordynne Grace
- Penta
- Bull Nakano
- Special celebrity guest to be announced
WWE 2K25 released earlier this year and already boasted the largest roster of any wrestling game in history. Now, fans will get much more in-ring action, as well as a fitting tribute to New Jack.