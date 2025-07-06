WWE 2K25
Special Feature Planned For ECW Icon In WWE 2K25 DLC

by Thomas Lowson

New Jack will be a part of WWE 2K25 as part of the Fearless Pack that’ll drop on July 23. For ECW fans, not only will New Jack’s inclusion be an epic way to celebrate the late wrestler, but will also be a true-to-life recreation of the star.

Fans who play as New Jack in No-DQ singles matches will be in store for a special treat. WWE 2K developer Bryan Williams shared on X that New Jack will have a special entrance with a trash can full of weapons. Not only that, but New Jack’s theme will play throughout the match, as it did in the original ECW.

New Jack will be just part of the Fearless Pack, the third wave of DLC for WWE 2K25. The Fearless Pack inclues:

  • New Jack
  • Jordynne Grace
  • Penta
  • Bull Nakano
  • Special celebrity guest to be announced

WWE 2K25 released earlier this year and already boasted the largest roster of any wrestling game in history. Now, fans will get much more in-ring action, as well as a fitting tribute to New Jack.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

