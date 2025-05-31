WWE 2K25 Patch Adds John Cena’s Heel Entrance

John Cena stunned fans by turning heel in March 2025, a turn that has been immortalized in WWE 2K25. In the latest update to the massive video game, the current entrance of the ‘Unseen Seventeen’ has been added, giving fans the chance to play as this current iteration of Cena.

Cena arrives to his new black titantron with a scowl on his face. On commentary, Michael Cole notes that Cena has “turned his back on the fans” and “turned his back on WWE.” Corey Graves’ in-game self takes Cena’s turn in stride, saying his actions “might be the best decision he’s ever made,” highlighting that turning heel led John to his record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship reign.

The new John Cena '25 that was added with #WWE2K25 patch 1.13, does come with an updated entrance, commentary and crowd signs all related to his recent heel turn.



Here is his new full entrance.



Cena’s heel turn continues to stun fans, even if the execution of it has fallen flat with some. It remains to be seen if Cena will turn face before his in-ring retirement, but for fans of this run, they will have plenty of time to bring heel Cena to the ring in WWE 2K25.