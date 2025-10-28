WWE 2K26 Development Underway As Talent Record Voice Lines

Work is officially underway on WWE 2K26, the next game in the hit franchise, with Superstars already getting involved in the game’s production. According to PWInsider Elite, several WWE Superstars have already started recording voice lines for WWE 2K26. While the report doesn’t state which Superstars have shared their voices, fans can expect the very top of WWE’s roster to be involved.

In May 2025, Take-Two Interactive officially confirmed the development of WWE 2K26 during an earnings call. The game is set for release during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2026 (April 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026).

WWE 2K26 isn’t the only WWE video game fans can expect in the near future. Earlier this year, it was announced that WWE 2K Mobile would be coming to Netflix Games. While the announcement teased that WWE 2K Mobile would drop in Fall 2025, there has been no updates or teases of the project.

The main event is coming to a phone near you as WWE 2K comes to mobile, exclusively on #NetflixGames later this Fall 2025 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/EUUQnIa1ke — Netflix Games (@netflixgames_) January 30, 2025

WWE 2K26 will have a tough act to follow after the success of WWE 2K25. The latest installment in WWE’s gaming collection, 2K25 released in March 2025 and boasts the biggest roster of any WWE video game. In addition to the Standard Edition, fans have been able to purchase the Bloodline and Deadman Editions, highlighting the Samoan faction and the WWE Hall of Famer.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for all your latest from WWE 2K26, as well as all the latest news from the world of wrestling video games.