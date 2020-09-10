Gerald Brisco Receives WWE Release Call From Vince McMahon, More WWE Releases Today

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco is no longer with the company after 36 years of service.

Brisco took to Twitter this morning and announced that he was informed of the departure by Vince McMahon, who called him with the news last night. Brisco, who has worked as a talent scout in recent years, said he will still be around to work with talent if they need help.

“Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks,” Brisco wrote on Twitter.

Brisco’s departure comes after he was furloughed back in April along with other cuts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brisco isn’t the only WWE employee getting cut today as the company is making another round of releases. PWInsider reports that the cutbacks planned for today are related to office staff who were furloughed back in April, but not brought back to work yet.

WWE started bringing some of the furloughed employees back to work in the last 6-8 weeks, with a few employees returning each week or so. Many of the employees being released today were some who had been waiting for confirmation on when they would be brought back to work.

Today’s WWE cuts are from all across the board, but there’s been no word yet on talents being released. It was noted that the live events and travel departments are being hit the hardest. This is because there is a reduced need for those departments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.