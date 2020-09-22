Gerald Brisco Teasing That He Is Headed To AEW

Gerald Brisco could be the next wrestling legend taking his wealth of knowledge to All Elite Wrestling.

Brisco was recently released from WWE after being furloughed back in April. He had been with the company since 1984, before the first WrestleMania took place.

- Advertisement -

The 74-year-old WWE Hall of Famer from Oklahoma City has teased that we haven’t seen the last of him. He released a video on social media this week teasing that he’s got a “big announcement” to make this Wednesday night.

Brisco says he “khan’t wait” to share his big news with everybody. The typo appears to be a reference to AEW President Tony Khan. There is no doubt that Brisco would be an asset behind the scenes in AEW, along with other producers/coaches such as Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn and B.J. Whitmer.

Over the past two weeks, the company has announced the signings of Miro, Will Hobbs, Tay Conti and Serena Deeb.