Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will see the national television debut of Top Flight, the popular independent tag team comprised of Darius Martin (Air Wolf) and Duante Martin (Angel Dorado). They’ll face AEW World Tag team champions The Young Bucks in a match pitting brothers vs. brothers.

Known as the the Coldest Team in the Game, Top Flight hails from Minneapolis, MN. They trained Ken Anderson’s Academy School of Professional Wrestling and have wrestled for Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro and AAW.

Top Flight appeared on AEW Dark two weeks ago in a match against Evil Uno & Stu Gracon of the Dark Order. They came up short, but impressed AEW officials and secured this high-profile match against AEW’s top team.

Top Flight

Top Flight is All Elite

This is a huge opportunity for Top Flight. A win over The Young Bucks could propel them into AEW’s tag team rankings

During a recent virtual meet-an-greet, “The Best Man” Miro mentioned a young, athletic tag team from Minnesota that has signed with AEW. He did not mention Top Flight by name, but it sounds like he’s talking about the Martin brothers. Miro touted their athletic ability and said he believes they are the future of tag team wrestling.

“One of these kids had like an 80-inch vertical and they’re like 19-years old and they’re moving fluidly and once they find each other, they’re gonna be the future of the tag team division and those are just two guys and we have probably another 15 ready to go.”

Top Flight sent out a tweet in September expressing their desire to wrestle the Young Bucks. The tweet referenced a similar message from FTR, which ultimately did lead to a match between those teams. Tonight, wrestling fans will rejoice once again.

One day, we’ll wrestle @youngbucks & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet too. https://t.co/RgBOYhAxgt — Top Flight (@TopFlight612) September 22, 2020

History of Top Flight

Filmmaker Kyle Olson and Knocked Out Films released this video highlighting Top Flight’s incredible arsenal of tag team offense.