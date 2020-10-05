GLOW Canceled By Netflix After Three Seasons

Even though Netflix had previously announced that GLOW had been renewed for its fourth and final season, the show is canceled.

Deadline reported today that Netflix has changed its decision to renew the show due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Back in August 2019, the streaming service had committed to the fourth season of the show.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement. “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging,” A Netflix spokesperson told Deadline. “We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

Per the report, Netflix had been trying to find ways to get the show back into production over the last several months, but the problem was that the season wouldn’t have premiered until early 2022.

Also, there is still uncertainty of COVID-19 in addition to the physical aspect of the show were the reasons for cancellation.

GLOW star Marc Maron had this to say about the cancelation:

No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks. — marc maron (@marcmaron) October 5, 2020

The series, which made its debut in 2017, was inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion that was started in 1986.

Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Jackie Tohn, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens starred in the series.