Wednesday, October 7, 2020

GLOW Fans & Cast Hope To Save Show, End Series With Movie

Marc Maron wants to see GLOW close out with a 2-hour movie.

By Ian Carey

News broke yesterday that Netflix decided to cancel the 4th and final season of the hit show, GLOW. The series was a fictional recreation of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion from 1986 to 1989. The streaming service announced it was cancelling the show due to the ongoing global pandemic, however.

Fans of the show are not happy about the decision and neither are the cast. An article in Vanity Fair came out shortly after the decision and blasted Netflix for canceling the show.

Then, show star Marc Maron took to Instagram to pitch a 2-hour movie to close out the series.

“Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie. Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the chance to finish the story in a movie, right? Then it’s all fine,” Maron said. “That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out.”

“The reason I was given from the showrunners was basically a financial one in that they didn’t want to pay to keep the sets alive anymore,” he continued.

“They were two and a half episodes in on the day they went into lockdown,” Maron also confirmed.

View this post on Instagram

GLOW/Buster closer

A post shared by @ marcmaron on

GLOW Fans & Cast Hope To Save Show, End Series With Movie

