GLOW Star Alison Brie Is “Pessimistic” About Possible Movie

GLOW star Alison Brie opened up on the possibility of the television series having a proper ending in the way of a film.

Although Netflix had previously announced that GLOW had been renewed for its fourth and final season, the show was canceled last month.

The reason for the show coming to an end was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The streaming service had committed to the fourth season of the show in August 2019.

Brie expressed doubt that a movie will be made to wrap up the canceled series.

“I certainly think a movie could tie everything up,” Brie told The Playlist. “Our creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, are incredible writers. And they’re so devoted to these characters that they created. I think a movie would be a great way to wrap it up.

“I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID, and I’m also part of the “Community” cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute.”

It should be noted that Netflix had been trying to find ways to get the show back into production since the pandemic started. If Netflix had attempted to do so then that the season wouldn’t have premiered until early 2022.

The series was inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion that was started in 1986. It premiered in 2017.

