Goldberg Announced For Next Week’s SmackDown

Goldberg will make another appearance on WWE SmackDown Live on FOX next week, just six days before he gets into the ring with WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

The company made the announcement during this week’s SmackDown. Hulk Hogan made a return to the show and on the episode, he talked about Goldberg’s upcoming match with Wyatt. Wyatt interrupted Hogan during the segment and said that he could be his next victim after Goldberg.

While Goldberg returned to SmackDown via satellite last week, it appears that he will be appearing in person this time.

Another match that’s announced for next week is the number one contender match between Carmella and Naomi. The winner will go on to face WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley on Super ShowDown. This will be the first-ever women’s title defense in Saudi Arabia.

Next week’s SmackDown will emanate from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 21. This will be the final SmackDown episode before the upcoming Super ShowDown event taking place in Saudi Arabia on February 27 where Goldberg will face Bray Wyatt.