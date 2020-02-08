Goldberg Appears On WWE SmackDown, Issues Challenge To Bray Wyatt

Goldberg was back on WWE television.

The WWE Hall of Famer did so on Friday Night SmackDown this week in San Jose, CA at the SAP Center on FOX. WWE hyped his appearance earlier this week with an announcement about him being back on Monday Night RAW.

As seen on the show, Goldberg did a promo via satellite where he stated that since he can’t fight WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown, he’ll go after another title. He talked about never getting a rematch for when he lost the Universal Title.

He then issued a challenge to Bray Wyatt. This is when Wyatt appeared in a Firefly Funhouse segment where he noted that The Fiend accepts Goldberg’s challenge.

WWE makes its return with the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Of course, Goldberg is looking to right the wrongs that were made at last year’s Super ShowDown show where he battled The Undertaker.

The match had received a ton of criticism from fans. The start of the match was good but it quickly went downhill due to unforeseen circumstances.

WWE presents the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium that will air on the WWE Network.

