Goldberg Comments On How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle

Goldberg has two years left on his current WWE deal, but he’s not getting any younger, which leads to fans wondering how much longer he plans to wrestle for.

He commented on this question when doing an interview with Bleacher Report.

“We always have to cross that bridge when we come to it,” Goldberg said. “I’m 53 years old, I’ll be 54 here in a couple of weeks. Hey, as long as my body can still do it, I’m still going to do it.”

- Advertisement -

He continued by noting that it’s very tough to be a power wrestler at this age as he’s not the same person that he was in the past and he has the sense of questioning whether to continue is ruining his legacy. However, he still has to put food on the table for his family.

“There are a lot of things that come into consideration, and at the end of the day, I’m a businessman,” he continued. “I do what I got to do to stay afloat and stay out there. I don’t see myself hanging it up any time soon, but then again, I also don’t see myself wrestling until I’m 60.”

Earlier this week, he made headlines by calling out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and saying that “The Big Dog” is next.

It’s been reported that WWE is looking to book Goldberg against Reigns at WrestleMania 37 next year.