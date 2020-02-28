Goldberg Comments On Super Showdown Win Over The Fiend

The Fiend’s dominating run that started at SummerSlam last year finally came to an end at Super Showdown where Goldberg defeated the Monster to win the Universal Championship in the main event of the show.

WWE cameras caught up with the new Universal Champion backstage after the event was over and he was asked about his big win during the night.

Goldberg was asked how it felt walking out of Super Showdown as the Universal Champion and he joked that he will be limping out of the country instead. The new champion then said that it’s an honor to win the title again:

“But hey man, it’s an honor just to be here and to be able to go out there and attain this belt again, this title again.” said Goldberg. “It’s a dream come true, it truly is. It’s something you always shoot for, but the older you get, the further that pinnacle is away you think, and I’m just… I’m in awe.”

Goldberg then detailed the strategy he used to defeat Wyatt saying that he had to hit Bray with everything he had, as quickly as he could to catch him off guard. He mentioned that this is how he defeated Brock Lesnar as well.

The former WCW star has been announced for an appearance at SmackDown tonight. His Super Showdown win is expected to lead to a very interesting WrestleMania match. Click here to know the WrestleMania plans for Goldberg.