Goldberg Dethrones Bray Wyatt As Universal Champion At WWE Super ShowDown

After weeks of speculation, WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, portraying The Fiend, vs. Goldberg took place.

As seen at Thursday’s WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Goldberg ended up going over on Wyatt. This marked Goldberg’s first match of 2020 and his second reign as Universal Champion.

This match was booked on the February 7th episode of Friday Night SmackDown in San Jose, CA at the SAP Center on FOX when Goldberg made an appearance.

He talked about never getting a rematch for when he lost the Universal Title. He then issued a challenge to Wyatt. This is when Wyatt appeared in a Firefly Funhouse segment to accept the challenge.

Goldberg worked last year’s Super ShowDown show in the country where he battled The Undertaker. The match had received a ton of criticism from fans. The start of the match was good but it quickly went downhill due to unforeseen circumstances.

Thus, almost one year later, Goldberg was looking to right the wrongs that were made and did so.

What are your thoughts on Goldberg winning the Universal Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

