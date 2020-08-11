Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Goldberg Labels Roman Reigns A ‘Joke,’ Explains Why He Headbutted Doors

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg has labeled Roman Reigns a 'joke,' before explaining why headbutting doors was a necessary part of his iconic entrance.

By Steve Russell

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg has labeled Roman Reigns a “joke.” His words come in response to a tweet Reigns uploaded earlier this year in January. In the tweet, Reigns poked fun at Golberg’s decision to headbutt doors during his entrances:

Speaking with American Monster Productions, Goldberg addressed Reigns’ comments. He detailed his reasoning behind the headbutts, explaining they were an integral part of helping him get into character.

“Roman, you’re a joke, first of all. Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know, um, I never really explained my whole thought process on that.”

“For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things. Well, one of them was headbutt the door, right? And that may, on the outside, look like a stupid move…but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and negatives. So it’s very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life, man.”

Goldberg was due to face Reigns at this year’s WrestleMania 36 event in April. Reigns would ultimately pull out of the match, citing coronavirus concerns. Goldberg would go on to lose the WWE Universal Championship to Reigns’ replacement, Braun Strowman.

If you use any quotes from this article, please prove a H/T to SEScoops.

