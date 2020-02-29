Goldberg & Macaulay Culkin Exchange Tweets

Goldberg has responded to Macaulay Culkin's decision not to attend WrestleMania.

Macaulay Culkin has been a wrestling fan for a very long time. He was shown in the live crowd at WrestleMania VII just months after Home Alone became a smash hit in movie theaters. Culkin has attended numerous other wrestling events in the nearly 30 years since as well but he won’t be attending WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay this year.

Culkin made a comment in reply to a Twitter thread about the Goldberg vs Fiend match at Super ShowDown that he has canceled his plans to attend WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020

Goldberg evidently became aware of Culkin’s comment and decided to send him a message on Twitter in response.

@IncredibleCulk duly noted dork ?? — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 28, 2020

Culkin only had one request for Goldberg:

Just don't try to tombstone me. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 28, 2020

Goldberg then issued another response to Culkin:

Don’t worry little fella my 13yr old takes care of my light work so be warned — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 29, 2020

Macaulay Culkin At Bar Wrestling

Culkin is the host of the Bunny Ears podcast. The podcast features notable guests such as Tony Hawk, Bob Saget, Andy Richtor, and more. Culkin has also been involved in wrestling at the independent level. He interfered in a match for Joey Ryan’s Bar Wrestling and used many tactics his character from Home Alone once did to fend off a pair of would-be burglars.