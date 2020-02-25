Goldberg Receives Good Luck Message From “Booger Bro” Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is back at it again

Matt Riddle wanted to make sure that Goldberg has some extra confidence heading into his next match under the WWE banner.

The WWE Hall of Famer is slated to make his return to in-ring action when he steps into the ring to challenge Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title at WWE’s next special.

WWE presents the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdou Arena that will air on the WWE Network.

Riddle took to his official Twitter account where he sent a good luck message to the legendary pro wrestler. You can see his tweet here:

#WWESSD Good luck from your Booger Bro ? https://t.co/1omalMxii3 — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 24, 2020

Riddle’s “booger bro” mention is a reference to the recent comments made by Goldberg, who compared Riddle to a booger.

The history between Goldberg and Riddle has been well documented. Thus, it will be interesting to see what Riddle has to say about Goldberg’s latest match after the show via social media.

Because of these types of comments made by Riddle as well as calling out main roster stars such as Goldberg and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, it has led to him getting heat with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Goldberg Shares His Feelings About Matt Riddle