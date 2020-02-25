Goldberg Reflects On Wrestling The Undertaker At Super ShowDown

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg did a recent interview where reflected about his first encounter with The Undertaker.

He did so on the Total Slam podcast. The match between Goldberg and The Undertaker took place last year at the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event.

It had received a ton of criticism from fans as the start of the match was good but it quickly went downhill due to unforeseen circumstances.

“My match with Taker was the perfect storm with no good. At the end of the day, I was not in the ring for two years. It was 150 degrees. Undertaker and I never worked together before,” said Goldberg. “My character is based on realism. My character is based on intensity and sometimes I forget I’m a little bit older than I used to be and my body is not [the same].

It was a spot over the years that I knocked myself out at times. Why? Because I refuse to do in there something that doesn’t looks real. If I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it 100 percent. If I knocked myself out, so be it, I knocked myself out.”

Goldberg Reflects On The Match

Goldberg noted that he had to deal with it and it was only his fault because he went too hard. He said that fans can’t fault him for it because he wanted to give the best show possible and make his family and fans proud.

Goldberg noted that he wanted to complete a dream of his and have a good match with Taker, but it doesn’t always turn out the way you want and unfortunately, it was on TV.

Goldberg continued by noting how everybody saw it but thinks that the match doesn’t defy him as a human being. He admitted that for two weeks he felt bad about it and he thinks they should get a pat on the back for putting ourselves out there at our age and doing the things that we do to entertain the people.

Goldberg returns to the country at this same event when he challenges Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title this Thursday.

Goldberg Shares His Feelings About Matt Riddle

Thanks to WrestlingInc.com for the quote.