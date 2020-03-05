Goldberg Responds To Critical Reception Over WWE Universal Championship Win

Current WWE Universal Champion Goldberg defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown to claim the gold. His victory was met with a critical backlash from fans. This week, Goldberg joined WWE show The Bump. He discussed his victory over Wyatt as well as how he has dealt with the negative reception to his current reign.

“I’d love to see them do it, at any age, let alone at 53,” Goldberg stated. “I answered a phone call, and I did whatever I had to do to get ready in a short period of time, and provide a little bit of Goldberg out there. Fortunately, I was able to do it, and I’m looking forward to the next one [his title defense against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36]. If I get a phone call and I believe that I can still do what I did back in the day to at least an acceptable level, then I’m not going to say ‘No.’ If you give me a challenge, I’m going to take it.”

Goldberg’s Next Challenger

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns would be the Superstar to step up to Goldberg’s WrestleMania challenge. Goldberg noted how Reigns has been in his sights since he discovered “The Big Dog” played for Georgia Tech and does the spear. He shared that he “loves Roman to death” and appreciates all that he has done as an entertainer.

“I’m one of his number one fans,” he explained. “There’s no animosity there, I just have a job to do. Babyface, heel, I don’t give a damn what it is. I’m going to go out there and rip his face off like I do with everyone else.”

With both men known for their use of the spear, Goldberg broke down the differences between how they execute them. According to him, he always attempts to drive through people. Whereas Reigns’ is more “theatrical,” Goldberg’s is all about “delivering pain.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.