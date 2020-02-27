Goldberg Says He Needs To Erase His Last Performance In Saudi Arabia

Goldberg will face Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia today at Super ShowDown. He spoke to SI.com recently about what he hopes to achieve with his performance on today’s show.

“I need to erase my last performance here, first and foremost,” said Goldberg, speaking from Saudi Arabia in reference to his match against Undertaker last fall. “I knocked myself out 30 seconds into the match, and I performed like a school child. That’s one of the reasons I’m back, and this is my opportunity to do it.”

Goldberg continued to say that he still wants to wrestle but his internal athletic clock is ticking.

“My internal clock is ticking, and I don’t know when it’s going to stop in terms of my ability to put these boots on and continue to do what I used to do. And when I’m posed with a challenge, I’m a defensive lineman, I don’t turn it down.”

Goldberg On Still Wanting To Wrestle

He would also talk about having a responsibility to his fans to be the same athlete he used to be.

“This is still a passion of mine,” said Goldberg, whose gratitude and appreciation for pro wrestling continues to reach heights he never imagined. “I also have a responsibility to my fans, who still believe in me to go out there and be the same machine I used to be, so I’m going to go out there and do it.”

Goldberg also spoke about experiencing the culture in Saudi Arabia. He told a story about another time he was in the country for a car show and meeting people from the country.

“I was here in November for a car show, and I was able to stay for a much longer stretch and experience the people from a different perspective. I met a little boy and girl, and that meeting brought me to tears. They were two beautiful, innocent children, no different from children anywhere else in the world. Experiencing it for myself, the people I’ve met here are gracious and kind.”

The full interview can be read here.