Goldberg Says He’ll Be Watching Tonight’s SmackDown Main Event

The main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown season premiere will see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. Bill Goldberg says he’ll be tuning in as a special guest in the Thunderdome.

Goldberg posted a photo of himself with Reigns and Strowman. He teased, “To say that I have interest in tonight’s Universal Championship match on SmackDown is an understatement!” The caption includes the hashtags, #spear, #jackhammer and#whosenext.

Goldberg has recent ties to both Reigns and Strowman. He was scheduled to defend the Universal title against Reigns at WrestleMania 36. Reigns pulled out of the show on short notice due to COVID-19 concerns. Strowman filled in and went on to defeat Goldberg for the title.

This marks Goldberg’s return to WWE storylines for the first time since April. The 53-year-old legend is currently under WWE contract until 2023. His deal calls for at least two matches per year during that period.

Goldberg has already wrestled twice this year. Prior to the match against Strowman at WrestleMania, he defeated The Fiend at February’s SuperShowdown event from Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if he will step inside the ring again in 2020.

Discussion: Are you interested in seeing Goldberg face Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman?