Goldberg Sends Message To Bray Wyatt Heading Into Title Match

Goldberg recently did an interview with WWE.com where he spoke about his next match under the WWE banner.

The WWE Hall of Famer is slated to challenge Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title at Thursday’s Super ShowDown pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdou Arena.

In the interview, Goldberg sent a warning to Wyatt but did so before he praised him for never being against anybody like him before but he’s here to stand his ground.

He also wants to prove a point and show that no matter what age or what level of fitness you’re in, if you have something in your mind then you can do it. He added that he’s lucky he gets another chance.

“My first Saudi Arabia stint here was less than favorable in a lot of ways and it put me in a place that I’ve never been before and I think part of my reasoning for coming back is to kind wipe that out but I’m taking everything out on The Fiend tomorrow night, and hopefully it’s enough.”

Goldberg was referencing his match against The Undertaker at this same show last year which saw Taker go over after a disappointing match.

There were some botched spots due to miscommunication, the heat inside of the stadium, and Goldberg suffering a concussion.

