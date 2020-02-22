Goldberg Shares His Feelings About Matt Riddle

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg did a recent interview where he spoke about Matt Riddle.

He did so on the Total Slam podcast about the NXT star, which he has some history with. Throughout the years, Riddle has been critical of the legendary pro wrestler even before Riddle got to NXT.

Goldberg made his feelings known but didn’t rip Riddle as some people may think.

“Riddle is like a booger stuck in your nose; he is annoying and won’t go away. He has no influence on Goldberg’s life. Period. End of story. It’s the wrestling business and sometimes when you’re out in public you may run into a former foe and you can never know how the situation will turn out. It is what it is, and we don’t see eye to eye.”

It turns out that they ran into each other while backstage at SummerSlam last year. Riddle actually talked about it on the SummerSlam Watch Along Livestream and WWE has released footage of it since then.

Most notably, Riddle was critical of Goldberg’s performance against The Undertaker in a singles match at the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2019.

