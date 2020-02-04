Goldberg To Appear On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Goldberg is headed back to WWE television.

The company announced during Monday Night RAW that the WWE Hall of Famer is slated to make an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown this week in San Jose, CA at the SAP Center on FOX.

Additional details on his appearance weren’t given. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. WWE is slated to make its return with the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Goldberg worked last year’s Super ShowDown show in the country and with the Saudi Arabia government liking big stars from the past, speculation is that we could hear an announcement featuring Goldberg in action at this upcoming show.

WWE presents the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium that will air on the WWE Network.

WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.

WWE started their deal with Saudi Arabia in 2018 as the company signed a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority to bring two shows per year to the country in support of a new campaign, Saudi Vision 2030.

