Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns Confirmed For WrestleMania 36

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 PPV and it’s a big one.

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns was confirmed. WWE did so on Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Boston, MA at the TD Garden on FOX in the opening segment.

Goldberg came out for a promo where he asked not who was last but who’s next. Reigns came out to the ring and said he was next. They had a quick staredown before the segment ended.

This was expected with original plans calling for Reigns to face Bray Wyatt as champion at the biggest event of the year for WWE.

Once Goldberg dethroned Wyatt, it was clear that Goldberg would walk into WrestleMania as Universal Champion as the company changed plans.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

