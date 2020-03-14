Goldberg’s Return And Segment Announced For SmackDown Next Week

Roman Reigns will get a chance to confront Goldberg at SmackDown next week

WWE announced on this week’s episode of SmackDown that the Universal Champion Goldberg will be returning to WWE Television on next week’s episode of the show.

This week’s episode of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns having a sit down interview with Michael Cole where the Big Dog talked about his WrestleMania 36 opponent.

Reigns said that he respects Goldberg but mentioned how he is a part-timer and the former Universal Champion claimed that the company does not have time for that.

The former Shield member then promised to beat the former WCW star, and set things right in WWE by taking the championship back from the 53-year-old star.

After this, WWE announced that Goldberg will be making his return to WWE programming during next week’s episode of SmackDown where he and Roman Reigns will sign the contract for their upcoming match.

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live was broadcasted from WWE Performance Center due to coronavirus threats. Monday’s episode of Raw has also been moved to the PC and it’s most likely that next week’s SmackDown will be rescheduled as well.

Roman Reigns is expected to face Goldberg at WrestleMania, though the company is also putting contingency plans in place in case the show is cancelled. You can read WWE’s statement on WrestleMania here.