Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home Impact

The Good Brothers On Declining WWE’s Podcast Offer: ‘F-That!”

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have opened up about declining an offer to host a WWE podcast when they were still with the company.

By Steve Russell
Good Brothers Gallows Anderson
The Good Brothers: Gallows and Anderson

Impact Wrestling’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have opened up about declining WWE’s offer to host a podcast. Last year, WWE kickstarted its own podcast network featuring several of its Superstars. During their time with the company, the pair were offered the chance to partake in the new initiative. However, it wasn’t something that interested either of the Good Brothers.

“WWE came to us and said they were going to have a podcast network, and we want to have [Corey] Graves and you guys,” Luke Gallows told the Cut Wrestling Podcast. “And we were like, ‘Ehh, it’s not the same.’ Besides us not liking the business offer on it, it’s not the same. It’s not Talk ‘n Shop without [co-host Rocky Romero], so we declined the offer on it. We said, ‘Let’s just do it and see if it catches on.'”

Gallows noted how only four weeks after being extended the offer, he and Anderson were cut from WWE. He shared how since leaving the promotion, their podcast has taken on “a life of its own.”

- Advertisement -

Anderson added how WWE pulled them both aside and informed them, “we want you to do a podcast.” They were told how they would be given a private room before Monday Night Raw each week to interview guests.

According to Anderson, “We looked at them and said, ‘F*** that!’ If you want us you have to come to the hotel with some wine and beer, and they agreed. Then they told us the money they wanted us to do it for it, and we were like, ‘Nope, we are out.’ Podcasting ain’t that fun.”

Both Gallows and Anderson were released by WWE earlier this year. WWE claimed the cuts were due to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on business. They would eventually sign with Impact Wrestling.

ViaWrestling Inc.

Latest Wrestling News

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

AEW Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

NXT Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more

AEW Announces Holiday Bash & New Year’s Smash Dynamite Episodes, Snoop Dogg Appearance

AEW Andrew Ravens -
AEW is closing out 2020 and starting off 2021 with some special themed episodes of Dynamite.  On Wednesday’s show on TNT, All Elite Wrestling announced...
Read more

Karrion Kross Returns From Injury On WWE NXT

NXT Andrew Ravens -
Karrion Kross has made his return from being sidelined with an injury and is now back on WWE NXT.  Wednesday’s episode saw Scarlett have a...
Read more

Shaq Addresses Cody Beef, Brandi Rhodes Throws Drink On Him During AEW Dynamite

AEW Andrew Ravens -
Just as AEW announced earlier this week, Shaquille O’Neal spoke with Tony Schiavone on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This came after Shaq’s name was...
Read more

Sting Has Exchange With Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Appearance

AEW Andrew Ravens -
As promised, Sting made an appearance on AEW Dynamite for a second straight week, but this time he spoke. Sting interrupted an interview segment with...
Read more

EC3 Set To Be A Free Agent Again Soon

ROH Andrew Ravens -
EC3 is keeping his deals short these days after he was released by WWE earlier this year.  Staying true to his character, he is controlling...
Read more

Impact Wrestling Viewership: Kenny Omega & AEW Help Draw All-Time High on AXS

Impact Michael Reichlin -
Tuesday's Impact Wrestling drew all-time high viewership on AXS TV thanks to an historic appearance by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The 12/8 episode of...
Read more

Results

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC