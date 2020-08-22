Hair vs. Hair Match Changed To Loser Must Leave WWE At SummerSlam

WWE has made some changes to one match at SummerSlam, which will be a battle between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

Originally, WWE touted this as a Hair vs. Hair match, but that has been changed. Instead, it will now be a No DQ match and the loser must leave WWE.

WWE made the match change during Friday’s episode of SmackDown, which was the go-home edition of SmackDown for SummerSlam.

There was a segment that saw Rose cut a promo in which she tried to settle things with Deville and go back to how they used to be. That didn’t work when Deville cut a heel promo about her former tag team partner.

She told Rose to bring her A-game. She stated that Rose is bothered about possibly being bald, while she doesn’t care if she’s bald. Then Deville stated that she’s sick of looking at Rose’s face, so the new stipulation was added.

It should be noted that during the broadcast, there were some references to the attempted kidnapping at Deville’s home last weekend. As noted, Rose was present as a guest in Deville’s home. WWE didn’t directly talk about it though.