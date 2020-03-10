Haku Talks Guerillas of Destiny, Rocky Johnson & More

Wrestling legend Haku recently spoke to TV Insider about a range of topics including his sons wrestling in NJPW, his memories of Rocky Johnson and more. During the interview, Haku was asked about his history in the business and getting started alongside the Barbarian.

Haku and the Barbarian originally left Tonga to become sumo wrestlers in Japan after having been scouted.

“We grew up together, we came from the same country, on a small island of Tonga. We came from the same high school. He was a year ahead of me,” Haku said.

“From there, we went into sumo together. He saw me on TV in Los Angeles. Those who were before me. Especially from the South Pacific. I appreciate everybody all together, but those of us that came from the island like High Chief Peter Maivia and the Wild Samoans, Don Muraco, Mr. Fuji, Professor Tanaka. I’m grateful. My sons I’m proud also. We all owe those who paved the way for us before me. It’s not just about me and my children, but about those who came before me. I’m very grateful. Barbarian is an uncle to my kids in that way.”

Haku’s sons comprise the Guerillas of Destiny in NJPW. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are 6x IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, which is tied for the record alongside Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan. They rank 4th in terms of days spent with the titles and 5th in terms of total title defenses.

“When my sons are in Tokyo, which I always considered my second home, it is unbelievable to see them wrestling,” Haku continued. “You want them to go on in life to get a real job like Tama Tonga had in the Air Force. Tanga Loa with football and going to college. You think they were going to have a better job than me.”

Haku also spoke about the current state of the wrestling business. He said he’s glad there are so many companies around today.

“I’m grateful that it’s not just WWE anymore. That we have AEW. NWA is coming back also,” he said. “You have all these independent companies. I like it because there are so many wrestlers and guys who call themselves wrestlers. There are places to go. It’s not just WWE. You have New Japan of course, places in Europe and other spots. The business is alive and well.”

Haku On Rocky Johnson’s Passing

Haku also spoke about the recent passing of Rocky Johnson.

“It was losing a brother that was kind enough to teach me the way. It reminded me of the days we used to drive around going from town to town. Now he is gone,” he said. “My boys, my family was with me. I’m glad because not many are in town. I’m glad they were in town for his funeral.”

The full interview with Haku can be read here.