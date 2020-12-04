Handicap Match & Firefly Fun House Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced two things ahead of Monday’s episode of RAW.

Last week on RAW, AJ Styles became the number 1 contender for the WWE Championship after beating Keith Lee and Riddle in a Triple Threat Match to earn the shot at the WWE Title. Before he does, he will face McIntyre in a handicap match.

The WWE Champion is slated to team up with Sheamus to take on Styles, John Morrison and Money In The Bank holder The Miz in a Handicap Match. In the weeks leading up to this match, Miz has been teasing cashing in his MITB case. There’s also been teases of Sheamus turning heel again and going after McIntyre’s title.

The segment announced for the show is Randy Orton inviting himself into the FireFly Fun House. Based on angles done in recent weeks, it appears that WWE is building towards Orton taking on Bray Wyatt in a stipulation match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Orton recently brought up how he’s faced Wyatt in the past, which he has most notably in 2017 that saw them wrestle for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 33, but he has yet to face The Fiend.

Styles will challenge McIntyre for the WWE Title at TLC, which takes place on December 20th.

