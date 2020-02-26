Hangman Page Reveals He Has Written A Kids Book

All Elite Wrestling's Hangman Page has revealed that he has written a kids book called 'Adam and the Golden Horseshoe.'

All Elite Wrestling’s Hangman Page has revealed he has written a kids book. The book is entitled ‘The Elite Team: Adam and the Golden Horseshoe’ and is slated for release on Sunday, May 24th via Trism Books at $16.95.

According to the official synopsis, the book will follow Adam as he attempts to track down a legendary Golden Horseshoe:

“Adam’s faded second-hand guitar never left his side. He played it at home. He played it at school. He even slept with it. As Adam and the rest of the Elite Team practiced their talents, Adam felt overshadowed by his friends. He just wasn’t good enough… When he heard about the legend of the Golden Horseshoe, and its charm to make champions, he knew he had to find it for himself. But on his quest, Adam finds more than just the horseshoe. Will he finally find the champion within himself?”

Page shared the news on his Instagram page, announcing “i have written a book” alongside an image of the front cover. The illustrations for the book were done by Dylan Coburn.

Hangman Page isn’t the first Elite member to have written a kids book. Cody Rhodes has previously released ‘Cody Heart of the Mountain‘. Matt and Nick Jackson have also released a kids book called ‘Young Bucks Stand Tall’. The Young Bucks recently announced they will be releasing a memoir, ‘Killing The Business’.

Adam Page is scheduled to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution. They face their Elite stablemates The Young Bucks. The event takes place on February 29th at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.