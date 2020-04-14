NJPW President Pens Open Letter To Fans Regarding Event Cancelations

New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Harold Meij has written an open letter to fans regarding event cancellations. Like several other wrestling promotions, NJPW has been forced to reschedule and cancel a number of events. This was done due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, New Japan’s Road to Dontaku tour was canceled, prompting Meij to connect with the NJPW fanbase.

Meij highlighted how their recent 12 cancellations from April 19 to May 4 join previously canceled events dating back to March 1. He revealed that the promotion is monitoring the situation closely regarding events scheduled from May 4 onwards.

He shared how the promotion has been taking the global situation “very seriously from an early stage.”

According to Harold Meij, 90% of their employees are currently working from home as they do all they can to help stop the spread of COVID-19. “We, like you, are disappointed and frustrated at not being able to present the best professional wrestling on the planet on a live basis at the current moment in time.”

Harold Meij Thanks The Fans

Harold Meij urged fans to do what they can to prevent the further spread of the disease. He noted how, unless you are in essential work, you should stay home and enjoy entertainment via NJPW World. He thanked the fans for their support and stressed that “we will get through this together.”

Meij added how the fighting spirit of NJPW is something that can overcome any opposition and that he looks forward to the day they can begin delivering shows once more.