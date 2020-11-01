Sunday, November 1, 2020

Heath Comments On Injury Suffered At Bound For Glory

Heath was injured at Bound For Glory.

By Ian Carey

Heath was injured during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV last weekend. Early reports on the injury stated he believed he suffered a groin tear. It was later said he’d actually suffered a hernia. As it turns out, he does not have a hernia and will not need surgery.

He took to Instagram to comment on the injury recently.

“This is the moment I knew I was screwed. After two doctors telling me that my injury was a severe inguinal hernia, I made an appointment with a hernia specialist,” Heath began his post. “OFFICIAL DIAGNOSIS: partially torn abductor muscle (from the bone) and a slight tear in my groin. RECOVERY: luckily no surgery, just gotta suck it up and deal with the pain for a while. Lots of rest, ice, physical therapy.”

There is no timetable for Heath’s return but his injuries typically take a few weeks for mild cases and a few months for more severe cases to recover.

The stipulation on the Gauntlet match was that if Heath or Rhino didn’t win, they’d both be gone from the company. With Rhino winning the match, not only do they both remain in the company, they will have a tag-team title shot awaiting them once Heath is healthy.

