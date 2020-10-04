Impact Victory Road Results: Young Retains, Heath Debuts

Impact Wrestling presented Victory Road last night on the Impact Plus streaming service. The event was headlined by an Impact World Championship match between Eric Young and Eddie Edwards. Heath also made his in-ring debut for the promotion and teamed with his former partner, Rhino.

Young retained his Impact World Championship over Eddie Edwards. After the match, he looked to continue the assault until Rich Swann made the save. Swann and Young will face each other at Bound for Glory on October 24th.

Heath and Rhino teamed up for the first time in Impact Wrestling. In storyline, Heath still hasn’t signed a contract with Impact but after this match, Scott D’Amore said they would offer him a deal this Tuesday night.

Impact Wrestling Victory Road Quick Results:

The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) defeated XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) Brian Myers defeated Tommy Dreamer X-Division Championship

Willie Mack defeated Rohit Raju (c) by Countout Tenille Dashwood w/ Kaleb defeated Jordynne Grace Rhino & Heath defeated Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) Trey Miguel defeated Moose Josh Alexander defeated Alex Shelley, Ace Austin & Karl Anderson Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) defeated Susie w/Kylie Rae Impact World Championship

Eric Young (c) defeated Eddie Edwards