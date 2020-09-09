Heath Slater Claims Several WWE Superstars Are Interested In Joining Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater has claimed other WWE Superstars want to join him in Impact Wrestling during an interview with TV Insider.

The former Heath Slater, now just Heath, admitted how “guys that did get released and guys from other companies have been texting and calling and asking about Impact.”

According to Heath, they’ve been telling him how they would be interested in jumping to Impact Wrestling but couldn’t because of their contracts.

“The WWE crew, some of them have been like, ‘Man, that would be awesome to do this, But I still got a year-and-a-half or another year.’ I’m like, ‘Remember what you’re saying because years go by pretty fast. So if you really want to, I might know a guy.’ The interest is there for sure.”

When asked who he’d like to join him in Impact Wrestling, Heath pointed to Curtis Axel. He admitted he and Axel have had conversations, but that Axel is “doing his thing right now and enjoying life.”

Heath is only one of a few former WWE Superstars to recently join Impact Wrestling. They were released from WWE earlier in the year as a cost-cutting measure. WWE cited COVID-19’s impact upon business as a reason for the cuts.