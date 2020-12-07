Monday, December 7, 2020
Home Impact

Heath Miller Compares Communication in IMPACT to WWE

The former One Man Band talks working in IMPACT

By Jake Jeremy
Heath Slater in Impact Wrestling
Heath Slater in Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar and IMPACT wrestler Heath Slater recently appeared on The Ryback Show podcast. The former Nexus member discussed a number of topics during his time on the show, including what it is like to work for IMPACT.

Heath was let go from WWE earlier this year due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Slater was one of the more shocking releases, seeing as he was a much beloved member of the roster and has a ton of experience in the WWE style.

Heath on the IMPACT Locker Room

“It’s really a chilled locker, people are very cool, they’re laid back” Heath began on the show. “But the best thing? There’s communication, you know? Like, if I text or call or email? I can expect a response.”

- Advertisement -

A number of former WWE talent have talked about the lack of communication from WWE management. Ryback himself has been very vocal about the higher ups in WWE not making instructions clear and creating a land of confusion.

“So, there’s communication. And they actually listen to your ideas to where like, I’m not really used to this!” The former Heath Slater would continue. “Like, what sucks? Is this damn pandemic man.”

Heath would then finish by saying how he misses the feel of a live crowd when he is performing. “Feeding off the people? All of that? I miss the people so much. It’s not just me, it’s everyone. Me, actors, Broadway performers, like we miss the damn people so much. It kind of feels like a practice match when you walk out there sometimes you know?”

“Except you’re in full gimmick now and people are going to see it, so you got to get moving. But my goodness, the energy from the people? I missed the sh*t out of it.”

Have you enjoyed seeing Heath’s run in IMPACT? Do you think that he’ll be part of the proposed tie-in with AEW? Who would you like to see him in the ring with if that is the case? Let us know in the comments

Latest Wrestling News

Jaxson Ryker Returns To WWE On Main Event

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Jaxson Ryker is back on WWE television, but just not on RAW or SmackDown. Instead, he appeared in the opening segment of this week’s...
Read more

Pat McAfee Wears Neck Brace After WarGames Match, Teases WWE NXT Future

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Pat McAfee is selling the damage he suffered while working the main event of Sunday’s WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames event.  The headliner saw The Undisputed...
Read more

Mauro Ranallo Addresses His Decision To Leave WWE

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Mauro Ranallo parted ways with WWE for a second time earlier this year and now has opened up on it.  Ranallo’s first run saw him...
Read more

WWE ThunderDome Moving This Week, First Look Inside Tropicana Field

WWE Michael Reichlin -
WWE's ThunderDome is on the move. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw will be the final show at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The...
Read more

WWE Raw Preview: Orton Enters The Firefly Fun House, Hardy vs. Lashley & More

WWE Michael Reichlin -
Tonight's WWE Raw takes place from Orlando, Florida at the ThunderDome. The following items have been confirmed for this week's show: Jeff Hardy will battle United...
Read more

Becky Lynch Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Roux

WWE Michael Reichlin -
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has given birth. The former Women's Champion posted a photo on Instagram on Monday announcing the birth of a baby...
Read more

WWE Slammy Award Categories Announced, Voting Now Open

WWE Michael Reichlin -
WWE has announced full details for the 2020 Slammy Awards. The revived awards show recognizing sports entertainment excellence returns Wednesday, December 23rd. The event...
Read more

“Pat Patterson Was Never Out of Touch With Wrestling” – Bully Ray

WWE Jake Jeremy -
WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the passing of Pat Patterson. The first ever Intercontinental...
Read more

Results

NXT

NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 Results: New Champion Crowned, Undisputed Era

Robert Lentini -
NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 aired live from the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight. Undisputed Era battled the Kings of NXT in a WarGames match in...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Title Matches Set For TLC

Robert Lentini -
WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battled Kevin Owns & Otis in the main...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Moxley vs. Omega, Sting Debuts

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from Daily's Place. Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. In...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC