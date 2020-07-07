Heath Slater Returns On WWE RAW For One More Match

Heath Slater made one more appearance on WWE television.

The released WWE star was featured on Monday’s episode of RAW in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on the USA Network. He did so by being part of the opening segment as Dolph Ziggler brought Slater out to do a promo with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Slater said McIntyre left him behind and that when McIntyre was released by WWE, he was for him, but when things flipped, McIntyre was not there for him. Slater wanted a match with McIntyre then proceeded to push and slap him in order for McIntyre to agree to the match. The match was booked with McIntyre beating Slater in quick fashion. They made up after the match once McIntyre saved Slater, who was being attacked by Ziggler.

Slater was just one of many wrestlers and staff who were released by WWE back in April. The reason at the time of this mass firings was due to budget cuts related to the financial impact of the coronavirus.

For those who are wondering as to why Slater was able to appear on the show despite the fact that he was released by the company, WWE’s mentality is that talent who were released but are still being paid until their non-compete deals expire, can still be used on television.

Slater falls into this category as he along with other talent are awaiting their non-compete deals to expire on July 15.

Impact Wrestling has teased that Slater and Rhino could be reuniting their team under their umbrella. This comes at a time where Slammiversary takes place a few days after those released by WWE in April are legally able to sign with other promotions.