Heath Slater Teases Going To Impact Wrestling

Heath Slater is teasing he could appear at Impact's Slammiversary PPV on July 18th.

Heath Slater was one of many names WWE released from its roster in April. All of the names released will be contractually free of any 90-day no-compete clauses in time for Impact’s Slammiversary PPV on July 18th. One name the company has teased as coming in is Heath Slater.

Slater recently posted a brief tease that he could be headed to the promotion. He took to Twitter and posted a short video of him working out with the words “July 18th” scrawled on the screen.

Impact has also teased that Slater is likely coming to the promotion. On a recent episode, Rhyno talked about having a tag-team partner who “has kids.” This was a reference to Rhyno and Slater’s team in WWE. They are former Smackdown tag-team champions together.

Who Else Is Coming To Impact Wrestling?

Impact has heavily-teased that EC3 is likely returning to the promotion.

Additionally, it is now being reported that the chances of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson ending up in Impact is strong. Anderson and Gallows are believed to have been offered a deal that would allow them to work for NJPW as well.

D’Lo Brown teased a return of the Aces and Eights faction last week. That could mean the return of some names that had been associated with the group. Gallows was formerly a member of Aces and Eights as well.

Taynara Conti’s name has come up as someone who could be Impact bound as well. Conti and Scott D’Amore recently began following each other on Twitter. She has also been interacting with some of Impact’s roster through Twitter as well.