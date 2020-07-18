Heath Slater Teases Next Stage Of Career In New Video

Heath Slater says he's ready to be the wrestler he was meant to be.

Heath Slater spent 14 years signed to WWE. He was released this past April in the middle of a global pandemic. Slater released a video on Instagram recently where he teases entering the next stage in his pro-wrestling career.

The video features Slater waking up from a nightmare that featured images of his WWE career.

“Leaving WWE may have not been on my terms, but moving forward the choices I make regarding my career and my life will be ONLY on my terms. Over the last 14 years, I lost the man I thought I was… but Thank God I’m finding him again,” Slater said in the posts’ comments.

“I’m ready to reignite my fire. I’m ready to be the wrestler I was meant to be, while being the father and the husband that my family deserves. Now it’s my turn and I’m going to rise. So y’all better watch the hell out.”

At the end of the video, Heath receives a “wake-up call” in his hotel room.

Impact Wrestling has been teasing that the next stage of Heath’s career could begin at Slammiversary tonight. The promotion has already confirmed that Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows will be on the show.

Slater’s video can be viewed in the Instagram post below: