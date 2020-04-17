Heath Slater Tells Fans To “Get Ready For The Encore” (Video)

Heath Slater has reflected on his WWE career before expressing his excitement for the future, stressing that fans should "get ready for the encore."

Heath Slater has addressed his recent release from WWE. The former 3MB member was let go by the company on Wednesday. He wasn’t the only one as WWE also released several other in-ring talents and backstage personnel.

Taking to his Instagram account, Slater reflected on his career in WWE. He expressed his gratitude for being able to live his dream and for the friendships he’s made. Slater then confessed that he understood why he was one of the Superstars to be let go.

Heath Slater acknowledged how his family, wife, kids and the WWE Universe could all see that his “fire was fading.” It’s something that Slater takes fault for, admitting “That’s all on me.” He added how putting other Superstars over all the time and consistently losing can take a toll on a person, and that’s what happened to him.

Heath Slater Looks Forward To Spreading His Wings

With in-ring talent now sitting out a 90-day non-compete clause, Heath Slater is already looking to the future. Eager to embrace future opportunities, he noted how on July 17, he’ll be able to “spread my wings and fly a little bit.”

For the first time in a long time, he reveals he can feel a fire inside him again. He confessed that he’s excited to get in “legit” shape and actively feed that hunger he hasn’t felt in some time, adding “No bullshi*, get ready for the encore.”