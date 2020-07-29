Heath Slater To Challenge For The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

The former Heath Slater (Heath Miller) will make his in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling next Tuesday night on AXS TV.

Impact has announced that the four-time WWE Tag Team Champion, who is now going by just the “Heath” name, will challenge TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose on next week’s Impact Wrestling episode.

Heath first debuted for Impact on July 18th at the Slammiversary pay-per-view. He then declared himself to be a free agent, but was interrupted by Rohit Raju. Heath fought Raju off, and then had a brief backstage segment with his former WWE partner, Rhino. Heath was told to leave the arena by Impact executive Scott D’Amore, because he wasn’t an employee. This week’s Impact episode saw Heath interrupt a Moose interview. Moose invited Slater to come back next week for a match, and D’Amore agreed.

Heath was released from his WWE contract back on April 15th due to the cuts brought on by the negative impact of COVID-19. He had been with WWE since first signing a developmental deal in 2004.

Below is the current line-up for next Tuesday’s Impact episode:

* Rich Swann will make an announcement

* Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns will give an interview

* X Division Champion Chris Bey and Rohit Raju vs. Fallah Bahh and TJP

* World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards will put the title on the line in an Open Challenge

* TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose defends against Heath