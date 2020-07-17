Henry Cejudo Confirms Talks With AEW

Henry Cejudo appeared on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite as part of Mike Tyson’s entourage. The former Olympic gold-medalist and 2-division UFC champion recently retired from MMA, although some feel this is just a negotiation tactic for a new contract. In a recent interview with former TMZ reporter Adam Glyn, Cejudo confirmed he has had talks with AEW about coming in for future dates.

“I meant it when I said I’m retired,” Cejudo said. “There’s a boatload of money that could bring me back, but I think more importantly more than money for me is just legacy.”

Cejudo then continued to say his team has been in contact with AEW about a possible PPV event.

“We’ve been in contact with AEW,” Cejudo continued. “There’s a potential big pay-per-view event that they may want to hold but, there’s a lot, even amateur wrestling. There’s so many options that I don’t really know which one to pick because they all seem a little appetizing to me.”

Last January, Cejudo made headlines in wrestling circles for publicly asking Nikki Bella on a date.

“Nikki Bella’s been like my biggest crush,” Cejudo said. “I was sitting next to her and I’m thinking ‘how am I going to approach this?’