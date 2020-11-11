Wednesday, November 11, 2020

WWF No Mercy Director Hideyuki Iwashita Joins AEW Games

Kenny Omega revealed that the Director of WWF No Mercy, Hideyuki Iwashita, will be helping the development of AEW video games.

By Steve Russell
AEW Games
AEW Games

Tuesday’s AEW Games 1.0 Special Event saw Kenny Omega officially announce three AEW video games. At the conclusion of the keynote presentation, Omega shared “one more thing” with fans: Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita is officially on board to help develop games with AEW.

Iwashita was the director of the beloved Nintendo 64 game, WWF No Mercy, which was released back in 2000.

In an AEW press release following the event, the promotion discussed Iwashita’s involvement in the team:

“The event also featured the introduction of wrestling gaming mastermind and the newest AEW GAMES team member, Hideyuki ‘Geta’ Iwashita, best known for his work on the critically-acclaimed No Mercy for fifth-generation consoles.”

Hideyuki ‘Geta’ Iwashita

AEW Games

In the statement, Kenny Omega reflected how every so often, a “revolutionary company” comes along and changes everything.

He claimed that this is precisely what AEW is doing. Omega noted the ambition was as valid for pro wrestling as much as it was for AEW’s video games:

“When I first signed with AEW, I asked Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling games ever. With masterminds like Geta and the incredible team at YUKE’S, we are well on the path to deliver a fresh, vastly superior gaming experience that our fans deserve.”

During AEW Games 1.0 Special Event, Omega was joined by Aubrey Edwards, Dr. Britt Baker, and Cody. Over the course of the event, they announced they had partnered with former WWE video game developer Yuke’s Co. Ltd. for its console games.

The highly-anticipated console games will be available on both current and next-generation hardware. They also announced mobiles games, AEW Elite General Manager, and the upcoming AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.

