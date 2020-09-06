Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women’s Title Against NWA’s Thunder Rosa

Although Thunder Rosa brought the fight to Hikaru Shida, she fell short in her attempt to become another champion.

The battle between two women’s champions from two different promotions took place at Saturday’s (August 5, 2020) AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

Shida put the AEW Women’s Title on the line against the NWA Women’s Champion. The style of both stars meshed and based on social media feedback, fans enjoyed the back and forth contest. Shida successfully retained the title.

This match was set up back on the August 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite when Rosa appeared to issue the challenge for this contest at this show. This is where she stated that she wanted to bring the AEW women’s division some respect.

Fast forward to the following week, the match booking was confirmed. In fact, Rosa was seen in action in a singles match on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite edition.

Rosa has worked for Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor, WOW, and other promotions during her career that has lasted six years thus far. This includes a 2019 MMA fight with Combate Americas.