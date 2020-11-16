Monday, November 16, 2020

Hikaru Shida, Scorpio Sky, Nyla Rose, & More Talk Diversity In AEW

Several members of the AEW roster spoke about diversity recently.

By Ian Carey

Several members of the AEW roster recently took part in an interview where the main topic of discussion was diversity and representation in wrestling. Their comments were recently published in an article for Complex.

Scorpio Sky talked about the importance of representation in wrestling during the interview.

- Advertisement -

“If you look at pro wrestling now, there are a lot more people of color being heavily profiled, which is a great thing, ” Scorpio said. “I think kids of color can look up and say, Okay, I see people on television. I see people in wrestling that look like me, so maybe I can do it too. And I think that’s going to do a lot for their confidence.”

Hikaru Shida Comments

Hikaru Shida also was interviewed about the diversity of wrestling styles the promotion offers. In particular, she spoke about introducing joshi puroresu to an American audience.

“Joshi-style wrestling, which is Japanese women’s wrestling, is very unique and original,” Shida says. “So, I believe that joshi-style wrestling can be as good as women’s wrestling in other parts of the world. In Japan, our population, which compared to the US, is very few, but now, representing Japanese joshi wrestlers, I can show myself in front of American fans.”

AEW was expected to feature more Joshi than they have since the onset of the pandemic. Travel restrictions have prevented many of the top Joshi stars from traveling to AEW shows.

Nyla Rose Comments

Nyla Rose was also interviewed for the piece and the interviewer noted that she is the first Black champion in the promotion.

“I like to present the fact that I am Native American because I feel that gets overshadowed a lot, but I’m very much a proud Black woman as well. And I will shout that from the mountaintop every day of the week. To have achieved that goal in February is nothing short of monumental.”

Rose continued to talk about the diversity of AEW’s women’s roster.

“Every woman so far has been a person of color,” Rose continued. “And I think a large part of the public, they have blinders on to that, simply because Riho and Hikaru are fair-skinned. They kind of overlook that but, at the end of the day, they are women of color. They represent a minority, as well.”

The full article from Complex is available here.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Taking Time Away From WWE Soon

Seth Rollins is set to take some time off from WWE soon. With him and partner Becky Lynch about to welcome their...
Read more
AEW

Update On Brodie Lee’s Absence From AEW

Brodie Lee hasn't wrestled since October 7th, 2020. That was the night he lost the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Denied Request For Transfer To NXT

Shortly after Aleister Black’s wife was released by WWE on Friday, an interesting report came out about his status with the company. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Impact Crowns Multiple New Champions At Turning Point

New tag-team champions and a new Knockouts champion were crowned at Impact's Turning Point event last night. The show was exclusive to...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Zelina Vega’s WWE Release, Internal Resentment

More details have emerged regarding former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega's recent release. Zelina Vega's refusal to adhere to WWE's...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Hikaru Shida, Scorpio Sky, Nyla Rose, & More Talk Diversity In AEW

Several members of the AEW roster recently took part in an interview where the main topic of discussion was diversity and representation...
Read more
AEW

Jake Hager: AEW Has Been ‘The Greatest Year In My Career’

Inner Circle member Jake Hager has described the past year in All Elite Wrestling as the "greatest year in my career."
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker And Kane Reflect On The Streak Ending

During the WWE Network's 'Brothers of Destruction' special, The Undertaker and Kane reflected on The Streak coming to an end. They also...
Read more
NXT

Bully Ray Compares Leon Ruff NXT Win to 1-2-3 Kid

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Leon Ruff's NXT North American Championship win.
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker: ‘In My Eyes, I Am Officially Retired’

The WWE Network docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride, ended with the Legend saying "never say never" when it came to a return...
Read more
Wrestling News

Screen Actors Guild Will Help Wrestlers “Secure The Protections They Deserve”

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG AFTRA) President has released a statement to media...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ryback Explains Why He Publicly Criticizes WWE

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has opened up about why he publicly scrutinizes his former employer. He explained his reasoning after fans questioned...
Read more
Wrestling News

RetroMania Wrestling Release Date Announced, New Trailer

We finally have an official release date for RetroMania Wrestling, the official sequel to the beloved 1991 arcade game WWF WrestleFest.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC