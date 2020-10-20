How Goldberg Reacted To The Ending Of His Undefeated Streak

Goldberg’s name had become a synonym with his undefeated streak and it made him one of the biggest attractions for WCW until the decision was made to end this record run.

On the latest episode of the Keepin’ it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno who was part of the WCW roster during the time period, revealed how the former world champion reacted backstage after his loss.

According to the wrestling veteran, Goldberg was worried about his future with the company after the loss and the former Universal Champion felt that he was getting buried:

“He was like talking about like an appearance he had to make or something and started talking like, ‘if they even want me now?’ Like he was thinking, like he got completely buried.

This was his first loss. Right? Nash was showering and then when Nash was drying, Nash asked Bill, he goes, ‘Do I have heat over this?’ Bill was like, ‘nah, nah, nah man. No. Not at all. I’m not talking about you. And I’ll never get that.”

Goldberg made his WCW debut in September 1997 and he quickly became an attraction due to his monstrous look and the undefeated streak which saw him picking victories over the likes of Scott Hall and Hollywood Hogan.

After 173 consecutive wins, the former WCW star’s streak came to an end at Starrcade 1998 when Kevin Nash defeated him thanks to the interference from Scott Hall. Goldberg continued being a top star for the company in the following years until the promotion was sold to WWE.