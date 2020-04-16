Howard Finkel, the most iconic ring-announcer in WWE history, has passed away. He was 69-years-old. News of Finkel’s passing was announced by WWE today.
“WWE is saddened to learn that Howard Finkel has passed away at age 69,” a WWE press release reads. “WWE extends its condolences to Finkel’s family, friends and fans.”
Finkel was first hired to work for Vince McMahon Sr. and the WWWF in 1975. He would eventually become the company’s longest-tenured employee.
Finkel was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Others inducted with Finkel that year included Steve Austin, Ricky Steamboat, Bill Watts, Terry & Dory Funk, the Von Erichs, and Koko B. Ware. Gene Okerlund was the one to induct “the Fink.”
In addition to being WWE’s top ring announcer for decades, Finkel was also an invaluable employee in the WWE offices.
Finkel was reported to have suffered a stroke last year and was in ill-health. He did appear backstage for a WWE event at Madison Square Garden later that year, however. Jerry Lawler discussed Finkel’s health on an episode of his podcast.
“I just heard not long ago that Howard is in really, really bad health,” Lawler said. “Not good at all. He may have had a stroke. I’m not sure but I just know that he’s not doing well.”
Reactions to Howard Finkel’s Passing
The wrestling world is reeling from the death of Howard Finkel. He was the voice of several generations and was a dear friend to many behind the scenes.