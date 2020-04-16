Howard Finkel, the most iconic ring-announcer in WWE history, has passed away. He was 69-years-old. News of Finkel’s passing was announced by WWE today.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Howard Finkel has passed away at age 69,” a WWE press release reads. “WWE extends its condolences to Finkel’s family, friends and fans.”

Finkel was first hired to work for Vince McMahon Sr. and the WWWF in 1975. He would eventually become the company’s longest-tenured employee.

Finkel was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Others inducted with Finkel that year included Steve Austin, Ricky Steamboat, Bill Watts, Terry & Dory Funk, the Von Erichs, and Koko B. Ware. Gene Okerlund was the one to induct “the Fink.”

Howard Finkel Passes Away At Age 69

In addition to being WWE’s top ring announcer for decades, Finkel was also an invaluable employee in the WWE offices.

Finkel was reported to have suffered a stroke last year and was in ill-health. He did appear backstage for a WWE event at Madison Square Garden later that year, however. Jerry Lawler discussed Finkel’s health on an episode of his podcast.

“I just heard not long ago that Howard is in really, really bad health,” Lawler said. “Not good at all. He may have had a stroke. I’m not sure but I just know that he’s not doing well.”

Reactions to Howard Finkel’s Passing

The wrestling world is reeling from the death of Howard Finkel. He was the voice of several generations and was a dear friend to many behind the scenes.

Howard Finkle was on Team Hogan through the good and bad times,even when I was on the outs Howard would call on a consistent basis to tell me to always keep my head up,it was” never say never” and “you and Vince will work it out”,my good friend RIP,I love you 4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 16, 2020

Loss of any kind is not easy. We feel some, if not all difficult emotions. Feel them, face them, don’t lock them up, but do so with a brave sense of accountability. All of us are tested now more than ever. Stay in touch and in tune with you, try to find lessons in any hardship. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2020

In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ????? — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of my friend, the greatest ring announcer in the biz, Howard Finkel, at the age of 69.



The Hall of Famer is now ring announcing in Heaven. #RIPFink



No one was more loyal or loved pro wrestling more than The Fink. ? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 16, 2020

Howard Finkel was iconic in every sense. His passion for the sport was endless. Next to Vince himself I don't know if anyone adored WWE as much as Howard. A true sweetheart and kind soul. The voice of WWE/WWF forever left his mark and will forever be missed. #RIPFink — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 16, 2020

Howard was the best. It’s that simple. I’ll never forget the last few times I saw him…the excitement he still had for the industry, the genuine concern he showed when asking about how my family was doing despite his own declining health…



I’m so grateful I got to know him. https://t.co/sALmt2Ihb6 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 16, 2020

Is there anyone in wrestling who didn’t grow up imitating Howard Finkel’s voice when playing with their action figures? A gentleman and an icon. #RIPFink — Rich Bocchini (@RichBocchini) April 16, 2020

Fink was not only an indelible part of my childhood but he couldn’t have been sweeter to me any time I saw him backstage. I’m grateful to have known him. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 16, 2020

Howard Finkel was a great friend and mentor to me. I was so blessed to be able to look to him for guidance, honesty and the occasional bit of humor. He spoke with kindness, and always had a sparkle in his eye when speaking about our industry. Thank you for everything Howard. ? — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 16, 2020