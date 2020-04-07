Hulk Hogan Shares His Thoughts On Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has shared his thoughts on the current coronavirus pandemic affecting the world.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has shared his thoughts on the current coronavirus pandemic. Taking to his Instagram, Hogan uploaded his feelings on the situation alongside a black and white photo of himself praying during his Hulkamania days. The post itself is deeply rooted in Hogan’s religious beliefs.

Comparing the current pandemic to the plague that affected Egypt in the Bible, Hogan explained how “God has taken away everything we worship.”

He extrapolated his point, noting how he believes God has taken away the things people have chosen to worship:

“God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market.”

Hogan added how if people don’t want to go to church, he will make it where the population cannot go. He wrote how if people humbled themselves, prayed, and sought out God by turning away from their “wicked ways”, God will hear them. According to Hogan, God would then “forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Hulk Hogan Shares What People Should Be Focusing On

Hulk Hogan suggested that maybe a vaccine isn’t what’s needed during this time. He postulated that instead, perhaps, people should use this time in self-isolation for a personal revival—one where people “focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

Hulk Hogan was due to enter the WWE Hall of Fame once again during WrestleMania week. He was set to be inducted alongside his nWo stablemates. The coronavirus pandemic, however, forced WWE to change their WrestleMania plans. The Hall of Fame ceremony will reportedly now take place during SummerSlam week.