Hulk Hogan On Reconciling With Macho Man Before His Death

Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage had an on-again off-again friendship both on-screen and off. Hogan was recently interviewed by WWE.com about his year-long angle with Savage from WrestleMania IV to WrestleMania V. During the discussion, Hogan talked about having reconciled with his former Mega Powers teammate before his death.

“It was so tough when we had that blow-up when he got divorced. He didn’t want to have anything to do with me for eight years. I just thank God that we got back together before he passed away,” Hogan said during the interview.

Hogan then detailed the story of him and Savage reconciling just a few months before Savage died. Savage died on May 20th, 2011 at the age of 58. He suffered a heart attack and crashed his Jeep Wrangler into a tree.

“We ran into each other at a doctor’s office. I was on my seventh or eighth back surgery,” Hogan said of what sparked their reconciliation.

“We talked on the phone a couple of times,” Hogan continued. “I invited him over to have a barbeque, and really got back on track, which was cool. Later, I was with Lanny, his brother, at an independent wrestling show. He told me their mom wasn’t doing so well with [Randy’s father] Angelo passing away. So we had planned on having a barbeque at her house — because I got along well with Randy’s mom — and try to cheer her up. So, Lanny and I called Randy from the arena. Three days later, he had the heart attack. It was crazy.”

