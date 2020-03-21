Hulk Hogan Reaches Settlement In $110 Million Lawsuit Against Cox Radio And More

Hulk Hogan has settled his massive lawsuit over the leak of his sex tape

A confidential settlement has been reached in the $110 million lawsuit Hulk Hogan had brought in against Cox Radio, Cox DJs Mike “Cowhead” Calta and Matt “Spiceboy” Loyd, and a few other defendants, according to reports from BayNews9.

The WWE Hall Of Famer had accused the defendants of conspiring to leak his private sex tape with Heather Clem. Heather is the ex-wife of Bubba “The Love Sponge” Clem.

The tape in question is the same video which was leaked to National Enquirer in 2015 and led to the story of Hulk Hogan using a racial slur in the footage.

The story sparked a lot of controversy and the former World Champion lost several business contacts due to the debacle. He was even removed from the WWE Hall Of Fame in July 2015, before being reinstated in July 2018.

Hulk Hogan had originally filed a lawsuit against Gawker for publishing the tape. A Pinellas County jury found Gawker guilty of invading the WWE star’s privacy and ordered them to pay more than $140 million in damages in March 2016.

The site ended up going bankrupt and settled with Hogan for $31 million. The wrestling star had then filed a case against the other mentioned defendants, seeking the remainder of the balance, $110 million.

The defendants had denied the allegations made by the Hulkster and fought him in court for almost 4 years before quietly settling this week. The settlement was reportedly reached on Thursday. A jury tiral of the case was scheduled to begin in January 2021.